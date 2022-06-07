Wigan Warriors secure signing of England international

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the signing of England international forward Mike Cooper from Warrington Wolves for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old prop will join Wigan on an initial one-year deal, with the option to extend for 2024.

Cooper is in his 14th season at Warrington across two spells, having won two Challenge Cups there.

He has also played in the NRL for St George Illawarra Dragons and won eight caps for England.

“Mike is a player we have always admired, and we will be pleased to welcome him next season,” said Wigan head coach Matt Peet.

“He will strengthen our options through the middle of the field and brings with him a wealth of experience.”

Cooper has also played in three Grand Finals with the Wolves, losing all three.

“To be offered the opportunity to join Wigan is a huge honour for me,” said Cooper.

“I have plenty left in the tank and I will join this great club with a huge drive to be successful and win trophies.”