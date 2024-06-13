Catalans Dragons trio in talks over Super League deals

CATALANS DRAGONS trio Cesar Rouge, Fouad Yaha and Alrix Da Costa are reportedly in talks over contract extensions with the Super League club.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has reported that all three have entered discussions over potential deals to stay at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for 2025 and beyond.

Rouge has become part of Steve McNamara’s thinking in recent months with Jayden Nikorima and Jordan Abdull spending time on the sidelines whilst Yaha and Da Costa have impressed when given a shot in the first-team.

Of course, Yaha has been behind both Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone, but both of those wingers will be leaving for Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity respectively, whilst Da Costa has had to play second fiddle to veteran Michael McIlorum for most of 2023 and 2024.

