Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson comments on Jake Connor speculation

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has conceded that Jake Connor may go out on loan to get game time.

Connor has been in and out of the Huddersfield side in recent weeks, with Tui Lolohea being favoured at fullback and Olly Russell and Adam Clune in the halves.

Now Watson believes that the maverick may go out in the short-term to keep his match fitness.

“I don’t want to speculate on Jake, he’s not been in our starting line up and he wants to play games,” Watson said.

“He is here with the squad and he has been training really well.

“We will deal with that, he will have a little look around if he’s not playing because Jake is not going to want to not play.”

Watson revealed that Connor is part of his long-term plans at the club.

“He is part of our squad and is contracted here, there is nothing different from that on us.

“Sometimes players have successful periods and down periods, they are in and out of the team but it is rugby life. Rugby is a massive rollercoaster.

“We felt we needed to carry an outside back last time so he was on the bench last week against Hull FC. Overall he has been good, he has been fine

“Is he happy that he’s not playing? No because he wants to play but it’s the game. He won’t play tomorrow though.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast