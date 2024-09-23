Catalans Dragons veteran Sam Tomkins on whether he will play in Super League in 2025

SAM TOMKINS created a stir earlier in the year when he decided to come out of retirement for the Catalans Dragons as the French side faced a nervy end to the season.

Though Tomkins could not stop Catalans’ slide out of the top six play-offs, the fullback claimed that his knee ‘had never felt better’ ahead of his return to play.

However, with the Dragons’ early exit from the Super League season, Tomkins was asked following Catalans’ 24-4 win over Hull FC if he would play on in 2025 by Sky Sports pundit Brian Carney.

“I’ve no idea is the honest answer,” Tomkins responded. “I spoke to the owner and I just said: ‘Let’s have a talk at the end of the season’.

“But I didn’t think the end of the season would be tomorrow, so I’ll look at my future. But I’ve had the big retirement speech and all that before, so I don’t know if I’m going to play again.

“I think it’s irrelevant whether I finish now or not, I’ve had the retirement (back in 2023.”

Carney pushed the issue further, asking what the percentage changes of Tomkins playing

In a final bid for clarity, Carney asked for a percentage chance of whether Sam Tomkins would play in 2025, to which the former England captain bluntly responded: “50/50.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast