Ex-Hull FC forward lined up for surprise coaching job whilst League One club linked with sale of its licence

By DOUG THOMSON

GOOLE VIKINGS have big plans after being confirmed as Rugby League’s newest – and all being well 36th – professional club next season.

The East Yorkshire bid, bolstered by the input of former Hull chief executive James Clark and with ex-Black and Whites forward Scott Taylor lined up as coach, beat those of Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers.

That was after an application process which had been running for several months.

It initially involved eleven interested parties, with the trio on the final shortlist revealed in July.

The RFL, seeking a new club as part of the process of creating three divisions of twelve from 2026, visited each of the three, who then made formal presentations.

Goole’s move into the paid ranks means the competition will expand for the first time since 2022, when Cornwall entered to become the 37th club.

But since then both West Wales Raiders and London Skolars have left the scene, while Halifax and Whitehaven are currently fighting for survival amid major financial worries.

While Goole has had previous Rugby League teams, the Vikings were formed in 2018 and play in the Yorkshire Men’s League, with junior teams in the City of Hull and District League.

They will feature in an eleven-strong third tier (up from the current nine) next season.

Goole will remain at the multi-use Victoria Pleasure Grounds, which is set for a Â£7 million redevelopment next year.

That’s part of a wide-ranging project to regenerate the inland port town, which lies on the River Ouse and just off the M62, 29 miles to the east of Hull.

The new-look Vikings say they will unveil a high-profile management team and coaching staff and details of their playing squad a week tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1.

Chairman Mark Richardson said: “This is a very exciting time for Goole and the wider region, with professional Rugby League being added to the growing reputation of the sport in the area.

“The amateur club have done a fantastic job in re-establishing the sport locally, and we should recognise the outstanding contribution of Tony Whiteley (club president) and Andy Barras (vice-chairman) in delivering that, as well as a host of dedicated volunteers.

“In addition, I must also thank James Clark, who has been advising the board throughout this process and has been an integral part of our successful application.

“James is a fantastic, experienced operator. His involvement in the club and his Super League mindset has driven our professional standards and commercial acumen as we strive to improve the club for the elite level.

“I am delighted James will continue working closely with the board in a strategic capacity, alongside his other endeavours in sport and business, which will bring further benefits over the long term.”

While losing out in the bidding process, Bedford posted on Facebook: “This won’t be the end of our journey or pursuit of professionalism.”

There have been suggestions they could take over Cornwall’s licence.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast