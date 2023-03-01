Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC: Team news and injuries as Sam Tomkins out

CATALANS DRAGONS and Hull FC are both unbeaten going into this round three clash at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
Catalans began their Super League campaign with a win away at Wakefield Trinity before overcoming a stubborn Leigh Leopards last weekend.
Hull FC, meanwhile, backed up their close win over Castleford Tigers with another nailbiter away at Leeds Rhinos last Friday.
Team news and injuries
Sam Tomkins is out for the Dragons along with Matt Whitley, Loan Castano and Tanguy Zenon. Instead, Tyrone May, Mike McMeeken, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma’u come back in.
This fixture could see the return of Ligi Sao and Andre Savelio but it remains to be seen if Liam Sutcliffe and Jordan Lane will be fit enough to play after taking knocks last week. Jamie Shaul is also included for the first time after receiving a knock, but the banned Scott Taylor drops out.
Squads
Catalans Dragons
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
4 Matthieu Laguerre
6 Tyrone May
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Micky McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
22 Siosiua Taukeiaho
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
25 Bastien Scimone
26 Manu Ma’u
28 Ugo Tison
Hull FC
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
29 Jamie Shaul
33 Brad Dwyer