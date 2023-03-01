Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC: Team news and injuries as Sam Tomkins out

CATALANS DRAGONS and Hull FC are both unbeaten going into this round three clash at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Catalans began their Super League campaign with a win away at Wakefield Trinity before overcoming a stubborn Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Hull FC, meanwhile, backed up their close win over Castleford Tigers with another nailbiter away at Leeds Rhinos last Friday.

Team news and injuries

Sam Tomkins is out for the Dragons along with Matt Whitley, Loan Castano and Tanguy Zenon. Instead, Tyrone May, Mike McMeeken, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma’u come back in.

This fixture could see the return of Ligi Sao and Andre Savelio but it remains to be seen if Liam Sutcliffe and Jordan Lane will be fit enough to play after taking knocks last week. Jamie Shaul is also included for the first time after receiving a knock, but the banned Scott Taylor drops out.

Squads

Catalans Dragons

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

4 Matthieu Laguerre

6 Tyrone May

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

22 Siosiua Taukeiaho

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

25 Bastien Scimone

26 Manu Ma’u

28 Ugo Tison

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

29 Jamie Shaul

33 Brad Dwyer