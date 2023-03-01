St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, TV channel and injuries as decisions made on James Roby and James Bentley

ST HELENS backed up their incredible World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers with a hard-fought triumph over Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Leeds Rhinos, meanwhile, endured another defeat as Hull FC came away from Headingley with two points following a 22-18 win.

Now, Rohan Smith’s men end up travelling to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Team news and injuries

St Helens will be without Will Hopoate and but Mark Percival is included after rolling his ankle in the win over Castleford. James Roby and Agnatius Paasi are still out for Paul Wellens’ side but Tommy Makinson returns in place of Lewis Baxter.

For Leeds, Morgan Gannon is out after suffering a concussion in last week’s loss against Hull FC, whilst Leon Ruan and Luis Roberts drop out of the 21-man squad. Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield and James Bentley take their places for Rohan Smith’s side.

Squads

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

Leeds Rhinos

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

25 James Donaldson

29 Jack Sinfield

TV Channel

Coverage will start on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with a kick-off of 8pm.