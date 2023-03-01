St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, TV channel and injuries as decisions made on James Roby and James Bentley

ST HELENS backed up their incredible World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers with a hard-fought triumph over Castleford Tigers last weekend.
Leeds Rhinos, meanwhile, endured another defeat as Hull FC came away from Headingley with two points following a 22-18 win.
Now, Rohan Smith’s men end up travelling to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.
Team news and injuries
St Helens will be without Will Hopoate and but Mark Percival is included after rolling his ankle in the win over Castleford. James Roby and Agnatius Paasi are still out for Paul Wellens’ side but Tommy Makinson returns in place of Lewis Baxter.
For Leeds, Morgan Gannon is out after suffering a concussion in last week’s loss against Hull FC, whilst Leon Ruan and Luis Roberts drop out of the 21-man squad. Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield and James Bentley take their places for Rohan Smith’s side.
Squads
St Helens
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
Leeds Rhinos
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
9 Kruise Leeming
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
25 James Donaldson
29 Jack Sinfield
TV Channel
Coverage will start on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with a kick-off of 8pm.