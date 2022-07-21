Catalans Dragons welcome back Ben Garcia as Huddersfield Giants name only 19-man squad

Catalans Dragons welcome captain Ben Garcia back into their squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Garcia suffered a horrific ear injury in Catalans’ defeat to Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend and did not feature last week in their loss to Salford Red Devils.

But he is back in Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad to face Huddersfield, among a total of four changes.

Arthur Mourgue also returns, after a month out with an ankle injury, though the Dragons have lost Julian Bousquet and Matt Whitley to knee injuries.

Tryone May is absent from the squad, dropping out along with Cesar Rouge as Romain Franco and Tiaki Chan come into contention.

Tom Davies (knee), Mike McMeeken (thumb) and Jordan Dezaria (foot) remain injured while Michael McIlorum and Dylan Napa continue to serve suspensions.

Huddersfield have only been able to raise a 19-man squad for the trip to France, even after the recall of Louis Senior from his loan at Hull KR to come straight into contention.

He has returned to the club in reaction to Jermaine McGillvary’s knee injury, suffered last week in their defeat to St Helens.

Tui Lolohea missed that game with an ankle injury and remains unavailable, so he drops out of the squad along with Nathan Mason.

Ian Watson is still making do without Ricky Leutele (knee), Chris Hill (calf) and Jack Cogger (hip).

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday 5pm (UK time)

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Seguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 26 Romain Franco, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 33 Tiaki Chan.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 5 Ashton Golding, 7 Theo Fages, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.