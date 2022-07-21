Toulouse Olympique injury blow as Salford Red Devils take ’18 fit players’ to France

Toulouse Olympique will be without Guy Armitage for Saturday’s home Super League tie with Salford Red Devils due to a hand injury.

The centre’s absence is the only change to Sylvain Houles’ 21-man squad after last week’s victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Vice-captain Maxime Puech comes back into contention in place of Armitage, with Lloyd White (back) and Andrew Dixon (adductor) out injured.

Salford coach Paul Rowley says he only has “18 fit players” to take with him to Toulouse.

He has named a 20-man squad with Matt Costello and Dan Sarginson added, but Rowley said the latter is not yet fit enough to feature after almost five months out through injury.

Sam Luckley is the only player to drop out of contention as he serves a one-match ban, with joining Sitaleki Akauola who remains suspended.

Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle), King Vuniyayawa (pec), Harvey Livett (knee), Jack Wells (unspecified), Morgan Escare (thumb) and Tyler Dupree (knee) are all injured.

Toulouse Olympique v Salford Red Devils – Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday 7pm (UK time)

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 12 Dominique Peyroux, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangare, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matt Costello, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 33 Ben Hellewell.