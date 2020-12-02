Catalans forward departs

Catalans Dragons have confirmed that Sam Moa has left the club.

After four seasons, the Tonga international has left the club after not being offered a new deal.

The 34-year-old is expected to play in France next year in the Elite 1 competition.

“My time with the Dragons has come to an end,” he said.

“I have enjoyed every moment in this jersey and there has been some hard times but also some moments I will cherish forever. I hope I have represented my family, the club and it’s supporters well. Would like to thank Bernard Guasch, Steve McNamara and my teammates for allowing me the opportunity to be a dragon and to experience life here in France.

“A part of my career and life I will never forget. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Head coach Steve McNamara added: “Sam`s contribution to the Catalans Dragons over the four seasons he has played has been immense. He has been vital in improving the standards on and off the field.

“He joined a club that fought off relegation by winning the million pound game and finishes it with the team back in the play offs for the first time since 2014, whilst being part of the first ever Catalan team to win its inaugural trophy at Wembley in 2018.

“As a player his on-field record speaks for itself but his attitude, professionalism, honesty and ability to unite a group off off the field surpasses those achievements. He is the best club man I have had the fortune to work with and he leaves the club in a far healthier position than when he arrived.”