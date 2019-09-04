Catalans investigation gains pace

The investigation into the crowd trouble during Catalans’ game with Warrington will continue this week.

The RFL appointed an independent investigator following the incident and a number of eyewitnesses have been interviewed as part of the process.

This week, interviews with club officials will take place, with investigators thought to have met with Warrington officials early this week while their Catalans counterparts will be interviewed when they arrive for their fixture against Wigan Warriors later this week.

There have been some criticisms of the length of the investigation, which commenced shortly after the game took place on August 3rd.

But plenty of work has already gone into the incident and an outcome is expected after the latest round of interviews this week.

A number of players were suspended following the game, but both clubs could face further sanctions for their involvement in the ugly scenes at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

There have even been calls for point deductions, though this has never occurred in Super League history for such an incident.