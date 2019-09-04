Watkins dropped for final Titans game

Kallum Watkins has been dropped from Gold Coast Titans’ team for their last game of the NRL season against St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Titans, who will be coached by Justin Holbrook in 2020, will finish bottom of the table and their season has ended in a whimper including a 38-4 defeat to Newcastle Knights last week which saw Watkins exposed on a few occasions by the Knights attackers.

Hymel Hunt skipped past the English centre for his try before rookie Bradman Best beat Watkins for his first NRL try in only his second game.

Tyrone Peachey has been named to move into the centres alongside Brian Kelly while Watkins has been moved to 19.