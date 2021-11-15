Catalans land Australian star

CATALANS Dragons have confirmed the signing of Aussie ace Mitchell Pearce, who says he is out to help his new club go one better than this year by landing the Super League title.

The Newcastle Knights halfback, who has played 19 times for New South Wales and 309 in the NRL, has penned a two-year deal at the beaten Grand Finalists, with the option of a further twelve months.

Playmaker Pearce, 32, spent eleven seasons at Sydney Roosters, helping them win the NRL title in 2013 and the World Club Challenge, at the expense of Wigan, in 2014, before a switch to Newcastle in 2018.

He has also played at representative level for the New South Wales City, Prime Minister’s XIII and NRL All Stars teams.

“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to play for a proud Rugby League team like Catalans,” he said.

“They have some of the most passionate fans in the sport and it is an honour to be able to represent them.

“I look forward to helping them achieve their goal of a Super League premiership.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara, a former assistant coach at the Roosters, said: “Mitchell has had an incredible career in the NRL and having worked closely with him before, I know the sheer quality and energy he will bring to our team.”

Catalans, who have lost the services former NRL and Australia international halfback James Maloney, have also been linked with axed Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May.

They already have ex-Hull KR man Josh Drinkwater and French prospect Arthur Mourgue on the books.

