Barrow Raiders re-sign key halfback

Barrow Raiders have confirmed the retention of halfback Jamie Dallimore for their return to the Championship in 2022.

The 33-year-old has been a key figure for the Raiders since joining in 2016, helping them win the League 1 title last season.

“I didn’t want to play anywhere else,” said former Oldham and North Wales man Dallimore.

“The group of players we have here are special and mean a lot to me. The coaching staff have looked after me since day one. My family are happy and I’m happy.”

Crarey added: “Jamie receives offers from both Championship and League 1 clubs on a regular basis, and the fact he chooses to stay with us year-on-year speaks volumes about his commitment to Barrow.

“A fierce competitor both in training and on the field, Dally is a proven match winner either with the boot or ball in hand.

“He will continue to mentor our younger half-backs and is a great character to have around.”