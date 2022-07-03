Catalans President banned for four games – or is he?

CATALANS DRAGONS’ President Bernard Guasch has been fined and banned for four games by the RFL following an incident involving referee Chris Kendall at a recent match in Perpignan.

Guasch was suspended for last week’s game at Castleford, Saturday’s home win over St Helens and he will miss out on a trip to Newcastle for Magic Weekend and the following week’s game against Salford.

The fiery Dragons’ owner has often been outspoken about refereeing decisions and he was fined following criticism of official Liam Moore and his assistants after last season’s Grand Final defeat for Catalans.

The latest incident is believed to revolve around an altercation in the players’ tunnel following Catalans’ home defeat to Huddersfield Giants on June 3rd.

League Express understands that Guasch approached referee Kendall as he left the pitch, resulting in the official sanction from the RFL.

Catalans are declining to comment on the issue but there appears to be some confusion about the sanction that has been applied by the RFL, with an RFL spokesman telling League Express that the punishment hasn’t yet been applied to Guasch because the Catalans have indicated that they will appeal against the decision.

