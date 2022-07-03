Toulouse and Trinity prepare for Magic Million Game

MAGIC WEEKEND’S opening fixture is turning into a Million Pound Game following Toulouse Olympique’s 28-6 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday night.

The Olympians take on potential relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity in game one at Newcastle this Saturday (kick off 2.30pm) and the result could have a huge bearing on the end-of-season standings.

“We’re fully aware of the importance of this game,” Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles told League Express after his side’s crucial win at Stade Ernest Wallon.

“Every game is a pressure game for us now and this one is huge. We showed tonight that we are learning to deal with pressure, we’re getting closer and closer and next week (against Wakefield) is another massive opportunity for us.

“Beating Hull KR was important, but more importantly, we need to back it up because it is a massive game for us.”

With Wakefield having gone down 22-46 at home to Wigan on Sunday, only four points now separate the two teams, with Toulouse having a slightly better points difference.

Houles reported no casualties from the Rovers clash, adding, “So far, we have nothing serious to report injury-wise, we’ve got the usual bumps and bruises.

“So we’ll go into the game in a pretty healthy shape, it’s up to us now, it’s in our hands.”

Houles said there was a buoyancy within his squad thanks to Saturday’s win, adding, “It’s a fantastic feeling and the players deserve to celebrate.

“We knew how important it was for us to win tonight and the players prepared so well for it. Everything we planned was good for us and the boys responded really well.

“The team spirit and the effort was there and our defence was much stronger. We talked about dedication and the lads showed lots of that tonight. We need to take that into the Magic Weekend.

“We’re still in the process of learning how to play in Super League but we are improving all the time.”

Hull KR coach Tony Smith is a great admirer of the way Toulouse Olympique are playing but he wouldn’t be drawn when asked whether they could beat Wakefield in Newcastle.

He said, “Do I think they can? It’s a possibility, do I think they will, I’m not sure.

“Wakefield are a good team who are struggling; they are having a little patch themselves, while Toulouse had a bad result recently and responded really well.

“I have been watching a lot of Toulouse recently and apart from that game at Wigan they are really improving.

“They’ve recruited well and have some more experienced players; it will be fascinating to see how they go for the rest of the season.”

