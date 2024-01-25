Challenge Cup draw TV details as Championship sides set to enter competition

BBC is set to stream draws for Rounds 3 and 4 on Monday 29 January.

The draws for Rounds 3 and 4 of the Betfred Challenge Cup will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app live from the DCBL Stadium, home of Widnes Vikings, on Monday 29 January, 6.30pm.

40 years on from Widnes’s 19-6 victory over Wigan at Wembley Stadium in 1984, host Tanya Arnold will be joined by three veterans of that triumph: David Hulme; Mike O’Neill; and Lance Todd Trophy winner Joe Lydon. The Vikings are also holding a Q&A with two-try hero Lydon following the conclusion of the draws, with tickets available via the club website.

Widnes Vikings are one of 22 semi-professional clubs from the Betfred Championship and League One entering the competition at Round 3. Those clubs will join the 10 winners of this weekend’s Round 2 ties in the hat for Round 3, with the 16 ties taking place over the weekend of 10/11 February.

Round 2 fixtures

Clock Face Miners v Siddal

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles

Orrell St James v York Acorn

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield

Leigh Miners Rangers versus Stanningley will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app, on Saturday 27 January from 12.20pm, while on Sunday The Sportsman returns to Orrell St James who entertain York Acorn (KO 2pm).

The draw for Round 4, scheduled for the weekend of 24/25 February, will be made immediately after the third round draw. All 32 Round 3 teams will go into the hat, with the eight Round 4 ties drawn on an ‘either/or’ basis. For example, Clock Face Miners or Siddal versus Doncaster Toll Bar or West Hull.

