St Helens appoint new captain for Super League 2024

ST HELENS have appointed Jonny Lomax as their new captain following the retirement of James Roby.

Roby led Saints between 2018 to 2023, with Lomax taking over the captain’s armband for the 2024 Super League season.

Lomax is a one-club man and product of Saints’ youth system, having joined at the age of 11 and worked his way through the Scholarship and Academy teams before making his senior debut in 2009.

The Saints halfback has played 326 times for the Merseyside club, scoring 757 points and 133 tries. The former Orrell St. James junior has gone on to become an England and Great Britain international and has won five Super League titles, playing in four successive Grand Final victories, lifting four League Leaders’ Shields, and bringing home a Challenge Cup from Wembley stadium, and a World Club Challenge trophy from Australia.

Lomax spoke to saintsrlfc.com about becoming the club’s new club captain and said: “This is a huge honour for me, upon being told the news when were in camp it was pretty emotional as well.

“I am a boyhood Saints fan and I stood on the terraces at Knowsley Road, so it’s quite nice to take over that mantle, it’s a huge honour, I’m proud of it. I hope to do everybody else proud as well with what we can do in the season ahead.

“Robes [James Roby] is a huge act to follow, but that’s for everyone too, but at the same time it’s quite exciting. Sometimes having a tough act to follow can get the most out of you. Like when people say that you can’t do things on the field, you’ve got that bit of stubbornness, that bit of, ‘Come on, we’ll get after it,’ and I think that’s what’s exciting about this year.

“We’ve not got the same pressure on us that we’ve had in previous years. It gives us a bit more freedom and something that we can sink our teeth into and get excited about the new season to come. At the end of the day, pre-Season is the time when you can try and improve yourself, get better, but everyone wants to hit that field and play. That’s what we love doing and we’ll aim to bring back some silverware this year.

“Following on from Robes, it’s a huge ask, but he was a good person to learn from at the same time and he’s taught me some good lessons along the way.”

Head coach Paul Wellens spoke on the appointment: “It gives me great pleasure to announce Jonny as the new captain of St Helens, he has been an integral part of the club’s recent success and for many years now has held and driven the very highest standard.

“As head coach I don’t feel I’m giving Jonny an opportunity, I very much feel like this is an opportunity earned by himself and I know that he will be immensely proud to lead the team in 2024.

“I feel confident that Jonny, with the support of his teammates, can drive the team on to further success in the future.”

