Challenge Cup Fifth Round Draw in full after Widnes Vikings fall to shock upset

FOLLOWING this afternoon’s Challenge Cup ties, the Fifth Round has now been finalised.

The ties will take place on 22 and 23 April with a number of mouthwatering fixtures to be played.

Following their 24-22 win over Sheffield Eagles, York Knights will go up against the Newcastle Thunder, after they overcame amateur side Rochdale Mayfield, 22-12.

London Broncos ran out 66-16 winners Doncaster, scoring 50 points in the second-half to blitz their South Yorkshire opponents. The capital club will go up against Dewsbury Rams, who caused a massive upset with a 32-12 emphatic triumph over Widnes Vikings.

The Fourth Round proved too challenging for amateur side Hunslet ARLFC who gave a good showing of themselves against Batley Bulldogs only to go down 80-6. The Bulldogs will now face Keighley Cougars in the Fifth Round after the latter romped home 36-14 against the North Wales Crusaders.

Halifax Panthers just managed to scramble past Barrow Raiders – a side that beat them just last week – in a 24-18 win, setting up a mouthwatering fixture against Bradford Bulls. Mark Dunning’s side ran out 66-18 winners against Midlands Hurricanes.

The Fifth Round Draw in full:

York Knights vs Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams

Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars

Halifax Panthers vs Bradford Bulls