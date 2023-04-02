Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Warrington Wolves counting cost

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action began on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors travelled to neighbours Leigh Leopards for what was deemed the ‘Battle of the Borough’. Well, after a tight first-half, Matt Peet’s men eventually ran out 34-6 winners with Bevan French and Jai Field enjoying massive performances.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and Wakefield Trinity travelled to reigning champions St Helens hoping for their first win of the season. However, it proved to be yet another disappointing night for Mark Applegarth’s men as Trinity went down 38-0 to be rendered scoreless for the fourth game in 2023.

Elsewhere on Friday, Hull KR hosted Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park in horrendous conditions, with Jordan Abdull’s boot proving to be a nightmare for the Rhinos’ backline. The Robins never went behind in a game that never really seemed to get going due to the weather, running out 20-12 winners.

Warrington Wolves and Hull FC took on the mantle of being broadcast on Channel 4 at Saturday lunchtime. With Daryl Powell’s men unbeaten in 2023 so far and the Black and Whites on a four-game losing run, it was perhaps obvious where this result was headed. And, the Wolves put Tony Smith’s men to the sword in an emphatic 34-6 win.

A few hours later, Castleford Tigers were away in action against Catalans Dragons, with nobody outside of the West Yorkshire side’s camp giving them a hope in the south of France. However, Andy Last’s men pushed the Frenchmen all the way before eventually going down 22-18 in an admirable performance.

Sunday’s only fixture saw Salford Red Devils host Huddersfield Giants at the Salford Stadium with the former shot to ribbons in terms of injuries. And the strength of Ian Watson’s squad proved the difference as the Giants ran out 26-16 winners.

But who will be counting the cost from the weekend?

Leigh Leopards 6-34 Wigan Warriors

Gareth O’Brien (concussion) – Leigh Leopards

Ben Nakubuwai (leg) – Leigh Leopards

Cade Cust (neck – withdrawn before game) – Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall ( – withdrawn before game) – Wigan Warriors

Jai Field (hamstring) – Wigan Warriors

St Helens 0-38 Wakefield Trinity

Alex Walmsley (hamstring) – St Helens

Hull KR 20-12 Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a (ankle) – Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves 34-6 Hull FC

Matty Russell (knee) – Warrington Wolves

Tex Hoy (hamstring) – Hull FC

Catalans Dragons 22-18 Castleford Tigers

Alex Sutcliffe – Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils 16-26 Huddersfield Giants

Joe Burgess (ribs) – Salford Red Devils

Will Pryce – Huddersfield Giants

Ashton Golding – Huddersfield Giants