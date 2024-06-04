Challenge Cup Final and 1895 Cup Final officials revealed

CHRIS KENDALL will referee his second consecutive Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

He has had regular involvement in Wembley Finals since 2017, when he was a touch judge for Hull FC’s victory over Wigan Warriors.

Kendall was then appointed to referee the first AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Sheffield Eagles and Widnes Vikings in 2019, and was video referee for the 2021 and 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup Finals.

Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts will be touch judges, with Liam Moore the video referee.

Beth Neilson, like Kendall a member of the Huddersfield Referees Society, will make history in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final, as the first woman to officiate in a senior Wembley Final – reward for the 31-year-old’s performances over almost two decades in the community game and the Betfred Women’s Super League.

She will team up with Neil Horton as touch judges with Aaron Moore taking charge of his first Wembley Final, in only his second full season as a member of the RFL’s full-time match officials squad – and the vastly-experienced Ben Thaler appointed as video referee.

Tom Grant will referee the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity – also his first Wembley refereeing appointment – with Mark Craven and Warren Turley appointed as touch judges.

The action on Challenge Cup Finals Day will begin with a youthful team of officials taking charge of the inspiresport Champion Schools Final for Year 7 Boys, between St Peter’s Catholic High School of Orrell (Wigan) and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf (Cardiff).

Tyler Topping, an 18-year-old from Wigan, will be the referee, with Liam Breheny and George Cox the touch judges, and Lochlan Mills and Esmai Wright the In Goal Judges.

Phil Bentham, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said:

“Congratulations to all the officials who have been appointed for the four Finals at Wembley this weekend.

“It’s an opportunity for us to recognise excellence at various levels, whether in our full-time squad or in developing match officials.”

Inspiresport Champion Schools Final (Year 7 Boys) – 10am

Referee – Tyler Topping

Touch Judges – Liam Breheny and George Cox

In-Goal Judges – Lochlan Mills and Esmai Wright

Reserve Referee – Lexie Hagues

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final (1145am)

Referee – Aaron Moore

Touch Judges – Neil Horton and Beth Neilson

Video Referee – Ben Thaler

Reserve Referee – Gareth Jones

Reserve Touch Judge – Simon Ellis

Match Commissioner – Mark Hebblethwaite

Timekeeper – Andrew Hardcastle

Betfred Challenge Cup Final (3pm)

Referee – Chris Kendall

Touch Judges – Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts

Video Referee – Liam Moore

Reserve Referee – Jack Smith

Reserve Touch Judge – Dean Bowmer

Match Commissioner – Phil Smith

Timekeeper – Paul Crashley

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final (545pm)

Referee – Tom Grant

Touch Judges – Mark Craven and Warren Turley

In Goal Judges – Gareth Jones and Simon Ellis

Reserve Referee – James Vella

Match Commissioner – Mark Hebblethwaite

Timekeeper – Andrew Hardcastle

