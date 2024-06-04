England international suffers major injury blow

ENGLAND international and Catalans Dragons prop Mike McMeeken has suffered a serious injury blow.

McMeeken, who will join Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season and beyond, has incurred a fractured thumb.

Now the Dragons have revealed that the Londoner has undergone surgery to repair the injury, but will be sidelined for 14 weeks in what can only be described as a big absence for the Catalans.

