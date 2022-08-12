Challenge Cup final returns to Wembley with women’s final added to showpiece

The Challenge Cup final will return to Wembley Stadium in 2023, while the Women’s Challenge Cup will be contested alongside it for the very first time.

This year, the men’s final was staged across London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as a switch to staging the event in May meant Wembley was unable to host the showpiece.

But the RFL have a contract with Wembley through to 2027 so the event will return to its traditional home next year, and be played in August again as like between 2005 and 2019.

In another major change, the women’s final will be played as part of the event, one of a total of four matches on Saturday 12 August.

The match has had a nomadic existence in its first ten years, including this year being played at Elland Road in Leeds as part of a triple-header with the men’s semi-finals, but will have the same stage as the men’s final next year.

The 1895 Cup final will again form part of the schedule, along with a return for the Year 7 Champion Schools, though the order of matches and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “Wembley Stadium is the cup final’s spiritual home – a superb venue with plenty of attractions nearby for supporters of all ages, including the iconic Wembley Way.

“And I am delighted that, for the first time in Challenge Cup history, the women’s final will be held at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s already been a hugely significant year for women’s sport in this country, which will continue with the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

“We have been working for some time to get the women’s final on the same day as the men’s, and now to make this happen will give the game a great boost.

“Our strategic and commercial partners, BBC, IMG and Betfred, are also very much supportive of this new Finals Day.”

Tickets for the finals are on sale now at https://www.eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague/.