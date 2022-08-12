Chris Hill returns as Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils name squads for Channel 4 clash

Salford Red Devils have been forced into two changes to their 21-man squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

Dan Sarginson misses out with a hamstring injury while Sam Luckley failed a head injury assessment in last week’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

The pair are replaced by Rhys Williams and Matt Costello as Paul Rowley’s men look to return to winning ways after a first loss in four.

James Greenwood (ankle), Danny Addy (Achilles), King Vuniyayawa (pec) and Morgan Escaré (thumb) remain sidelined for Salford.

Huddersfield Giants are without Will Pryce and Ashton Golding, through suspension and a hamstring injury respectively.

Their losses are compensated for by the return of Chris Hill, from the calf injury sustained in May’s Challenge Cup final, and Oliver Russell, following a one-game ban.

Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele (both knee) and Jack Cogger (hip) are still unavailable for Ian Watson’s Giants.

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants – AJ Bell Stadium, Saturday 1pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 13 Elijah Taylor, 16 Ryan Lannon, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 24 Matt Costello, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.

Huddersfield: 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.