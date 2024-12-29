Challenge Cup first-round fixtures, dates and kick-off times

THE RFL have confirmed dates and kick-off times for Betfred Challenge Cup first-round ties.
The list of 17 games between amateur teams is headed by the clash of Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers who were, respectively, champions and runners-up in last season’s National Conference League First Division.
Unsurprisingly that match, on Saturday, January 11, has been selected for live streaming by BBC Sport, and will therefore kick off at 12.30.
Waterhead, who have been promoted for a third successive year, include among their famous ‘old boys’ such as Kevin Sinfield, Paul Sculthorpe, Barrie McDermott and Marc Sneyd.
Leigh Miners also boast a strong pedigree and have taken the Challenge Cup scalps of professional outfits Bramley (1999) and Oxford (2015).
The club last month received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service for the quality of their youth structure.
The winner of the game will host Betfred Championship big guns Featherstone Rovers on the weekend of January 25/26.
There’s an attractive double-header at Chiswick RUFC on the Saturday, with London Chargers entertaining Oulton Raiders of the NCL First Division at 2.00, before NCL minor premiers Siddal take on Southern Conference League Champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists at 5.00.
Irish club Longhorns have been drawn at home to Ince Rose Bridge who – like Oulton – operate in Division One of the NCL. Longhorns will travel to their opponents’ Wigan base in line with entry stipulations.
First round:
Saturday, January 11
British Army v RAF (at Aldershot, 2.00)
Crosfields v Maryport (2.00)
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch (2.00)
Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal (at Chiswick RUFC, 5.00)
Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar (2.00)
London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Chiswick RUFC, 2.30)
Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince Rose Bridge, 2.30pm)
Mirfield v Royal Navy (2.00)
Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders (2.00)
Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC (2.00)
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (2.00)
Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers (live on BBC Sport, 12.30)
West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets (2.00)
West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles (2.00)
Sunday, January 12
Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (at Aberavon Green Stars RUFC, 1.30)
Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (at Colchester Sports Park, 2.30)
GB Police v York Acorn (at Portico Panthers, 1.30)
Second round draw (weekend of January 25/26):
Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport
Bradford Bulls v Doncaster
Dewsbury Moor Maroons or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams
Eastern Rhinos or Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF
GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders
Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath Crusaders or Orrell St James
Keighley Cougars v York Knights
Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet
London Broncos v Goole Vikings
Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town
Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders
Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (confirmed for Sunday, January 26, 3.00)
Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Wath Brow Hornets
Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles
Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Rovers
Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (confirmed for Saturday, January 25, 3.00)
Aberavon Fighting Irish or Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge
Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Siddal
Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs