Challenge Cup first-round fixtures, dates and kick-off times

THE RFL have confirmed dates and kick-off times for Betfred Challenge Cup first-round ties.

The list of 17 games between amateur teams is headed by the clash of Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers who were, respectively, champions and runners-up in last season’s National Conference League First Division.

Unsurprisingly that match, on Saturday, January 11, has been selected for live streaming by BBC Sport, and will therefore kick off at 12.30.

Waterhead, who have been promoted for a third successive year, include among their famous ‘old boys’ such as Kevin Sinfield, Paul Sculthorpe, Barrie McDermott and Marc Sneyd.

Leigh Miners also boast a strong pedigree and have taken the Challenge Cup scalps of professional outfits Bramley (1999) and Oxford (2015).

The club last month received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service for the quality of their youth structure.

The winner of the game will host Betfred Championship big guns Featherstone Rovers on the weekend of January 25/26.

There’s an attractive double-header at Chiswick RUFC on the Saturday, with London Chargers entertaining Oulton Raiders of the NCL First Division at 2.00, before NCL minor premiers Siddal take on Southern Conference League Champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists at 5.00.

Irish club Longhorns have been drawn at home to Ince Rose Bridge who – like Oulton – operate in Division One of the NCL. Longhorns will travel to their opponents’ Wigan base in line with entry stipulations.

First round:

Saturday, January 11

British Army v RAF (at Aldershot, 2.00)

Crosfields v Maryport (2.00)

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch (2.00)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal (at Chiswick RUFC, 5.00)

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar (2.00)

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Chiswick RUFC, 2.30)

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince Rose Bridge, 2.30pm)

Mirfield v Royal Navy (2.00)

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders (2.00)

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC (2.00)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (2.00)

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers (live on BBC Sport, 12.30)

West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets (2.00)

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles (2.00)

Sunday, January 12

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (at Aberavon Green Stars RUFC, 1.30)

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (at Colchester Sports Park, 2.30)

GB Police v York Acorn (at Portico Panthers, 1.30)

Second round draw (weekend of January 25/26):

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Dewsbury Moor Maroons or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams

Eastern Rhinos or Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF

GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath Crusaders or Orrell St James

Keighley Cougars v York Knights

Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet

London Broncos v Goole Vikings

Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (confirmed for Sunday, January 26, 3.00)

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Wath Brow Hornets

Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles

Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Rovers

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (confirmed for Saturday, January 25, 3.00)

Aberavon Fighting Irish or Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Siddal

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs