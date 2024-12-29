Warrington Wolves hold taster day for ‘rugby-like’ electric wheelchair sport

WARRINGTON WOLVES Foundation will host a taster day for a “rugby-like” sport for electric wheelchair users.

Power hockey is a contact-based sport typically played by people affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy or cerebral palsy, or who have had strokes.

It is played in power wheelchairs with a specialised electric bumper which can trap and shoot a hockey-sized ball.

The session will take place at Birchwood Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 11 from 1pm.

“It’s the most rugby-like sport I’ve had the opportunity to participate in as an electric wheelchair user,” said Ellis Palmer, secretary of the GB Power Hockey Association.

“I have cerebral palsy personally and would love to have played wheelchair rugby growing up, but the nature of my disability meant I couldn’t, so this sport is the best alternative for me and many other electric wheelchair users who are rugby fans and who want to play a contact sport.

“It’s truly open to everyone – many of the players in our hubs around the country would struggle to play Wheelchair Rugby League because they cannot control their limbs, but they excel at this sport.”