Challenge Cup first round preview as three games selected for live coverage

Saturday’s fixture between Orrell St James and the Army in the first round of the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup has been selected by the BBC for live coverage.

The tie, which will kick off at 12.30pm, will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The Army made a big impact on the Challenge Cup in 2020 – the last time amateur teams were included, the Covid-19 pandemic ruling out grass roots involvement last year – beating Oulton Raiders, Skirlaugh and Ince Rose Bridge in Aldershot before slipping out at professional outfit Rochdale Hornets.

Meanwhile the Rugby Football League has selected the sole Sunday clash – between Bentley, who are celebrating admission to the National Conference League, and Division One outfit Stanningley – for coverage on OurLeague.

And The Sportsman have been announced as a third broadcaster, streaming the clash between prestigious amateur clubs Rochdale Mayfield and Wigan St Patricks on Saturday.

The competition gets underway on Friday evening, when Welsh outfit Bridgend Blue Bulls entertain the Royal Navy. Kristoff Young of Chepstow has been named as the referee, following in the footsteps of another Welshman, James Jones, who controlled the tie between Valley Cougars and Leicester Storm seven years ago.

All other matches are being played on Saturday, including that between Jarrow Vikings and Wests Warriors, of London, which is being staged at Kingston Park. Galway Tribesmen’s ‘home’ game with Pilkington Recs will take place in St Helens, in line with the terms of the Irish club’s inclusion, while Siddal’s new head coach Richard Knight, who has switched from Underbank Rangers, takes charge for the same time with the home tie against Great Britain Police.

BETFRED CHALLENGE CUP (FIRST ROUND)

Friday 14 January 2022

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Royal Navy (7.00pm)

Saturday 15 January 2022

Edinburgh Eagles v York Acorn (1.30pm)

Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside (2.00pm)

Galway Tribesmen v Pilkington Recs (2.30pm, at Pilkingtons)

Jarrow Vikings v Wests Warriors (2.00pm, at Kingston Park)

Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford (2.30pm)

Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders (2.00pm)

London Chargers v Ellenborough Rangers (1.00pm, at Chiswick RUFC)

Orrell St James v British Army (12.30pm)

Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Patricks (2.15pm)

Siddal v Great Britain Police (2.00pm)

Thornhill Trojans v RAF (1.30pm)

West Hull v Upton (1.30pm)

Sunday 16 January 2022

Bentley v Stanningley (2.00pm)