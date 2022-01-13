Eagles sign five-year stadium deal

Sheffield Eagles have signed a five-year agreement to play all the club’s home games at the Community Stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The Stadium’s owner, Scarborough Group International (SGI), announced the five-year partnership with the Eagles that will see the Betfred Championship team play home games at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, with the fixture for the first game at the Community Stadium scheduled for Friday 10 April 2022 at 3pm.

The club has a long history with Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, having played at the former Don Valley Stadium up until 2013 and then returned to the city in 2018 before playing at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium while the new Community Stadium was developed.

Due to feature a three-storey, covered grandstand with initial seating for 758 spectators and total capacity for up to 3,900, alongside 23,000 sq ft of commercial space and ancillary facilities, the Community Stadium is currently under construction and is due to be completed in March 2022.

As well as becoming a permanent home to Sheffield Eagles, it will also be available for community use.

Liam Claffey, General Manager at the Sheffield Eagles, commented: “We’re extremely delighted to have entered into a five-year commercial agreement with Scarborough Group International to confirm the Community Stadium as the new home of Sheffield Eagles. We are looking forward to re-establishing our base in the city of Sheffield once again.

“Now that the deal is signed our focus is on working with Scarborough Group International to ensure we’re able to deliver the best gameday experience for our supporters, corporate partners and community stakeholders, and we look forward to welcoming them all to the Community Stadium in the coming months.”

Stephen Marriott, Operations Director at SGI, added: “Sheffield Eagles have a strong and growing fan base in the city, and this, combined with the investment we’ve made into our Community Stadium will give fans more opportunities to experience the action at a first-class venue. We look forward to working with Sheffield Eagles on this partnership.”

Photo caption L-R: Mark Aston (CEO – Sheffield Eagles), Ricard Caborn (Project Lead – Legacy Park Ltd), Stephen Marriott (Operations Director – Scarborough Group International)