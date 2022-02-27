Challenge Cup fourth-round round-up as Royal Navy’s voyage ends in Batley

The Royal Navy’s Challenge Cup adventure was brought to an end in round four as Batley Bulldogs were one of eight Championship sides to progress.

Looking to become the first forces side to ever reach the fifth round of the competition, the Navy faced a big step-up in opposition against Batley and it told in a 66-6 defeat at Mount Pleasant.

Johnny Campbell, George Senior and Tom Gilmore each scored two tries among the twelve run in by the Bulldogs.

The other non-professional side left in the competition, NCL outfit Hunslet Club Parkside, put up a much closer fight but were edged out in the end by Sheffield Eagles, 40-20 at the South Leeds Stadium.

The final scoreline does not do justice to Parkside, who knocked out London Skolars in the last round and were only two points adrift with six minutes remaining.

However, with injuries mounting for the amateurs, Sheffield pulled clear at the very end, with tries from Evan Hodgson, Ben Jones-Bishop and Ryan Johnson allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief.

There were no shocks to be found among the two League One sides facing Championship opposition either, with Doncaster annihilated 60-0 by Whitehaven and Rochdale Hornets going down 38-12 to Barrow Raiders.

Haven ran in eleven tries in total, including braces for both Dave Eccleston and Nikau Williams, putting on 48 points in a remarkable second half against a Dons side hoping to be in promotion contention this season.

There were only a couple of scores in at half-time at Rochdale as well, but Championship quality showed in the end with Shane Toal’s hat-trick helping them to a 38-12 victory.

There were four all-Championship ties played, the highlight being the clash between West Yorkshire rivals Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers.

Featherstone secured a 29-16 victory, with the help of two Luke Briscoe tries and a Morgan Smith field-goal, that also keeps them in contention to defend their 1895 Cup.

York City Knights overcame a slow start, twice going behind, to record a comprehensive 42-13 victory over Newcastle Thunder, with Matty Marsh scoring two of their seven tries.

Kieran Gill scored a late hat-trick to ensure Bradford Bulls also progressed, with John Kear’s side claiming 22 points in the final 14 minutes to win 34-8 at London Broncos.

Workington Town were 26-12 winners over Dewsbury Rams, with Alex Clegg, Dec O’Donnell, Perry Singleton and Caine Barnes crossing for their tries.

There is just one League One side now left in the competition, with North Wales Crusaders the first team to book their place in the fifth round when, with the help of a Jordy Gibson hat-trick, they beat Hunslet on Saturday 30-8 at Caldy RUFC on the Wirral.

The final place in round five will be decided on Monday night when Leigh Centurions and Widnes Vikings meet in a heavyweight clash live on Premier Sports, with the draw to follow the match.

Full reports from every match will be available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.