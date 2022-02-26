Wolves win again in France

Warrington Wolves kept their unbeaten record intact tonight with a 32-18 victory in France against Super League new boys Toulouse Olympique, ensuring that the French club remain at the bottom of the Betfred Super League table.

The Wolves led 16-2 at half-time with two first-half tries from Toby King and one from Josh Charnley, with Toulouse’s only reply being a Chris Hankinson penalty

The second half saw some improvement from Toulouse, however, with both sides scoring three second-half tries and 14 points.

Warrington scored tries from George Williams, a second from Charnley and one from Daryl Clark, who came off the bench tonight with Danny Walker given the starting shirt at hooker.

Olympique replied with a try from new signing Olly Ashall-Bott as well as one from Romain Naverrete and one from debutant backrower Maxime Stefani.

Toulouse: 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 25 Matty Russell, 21 Chris Hankinson, 24 Guy Armitage, 5 Paul Marcon, 31 Tony Gigot, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 11 Andrew Dixon, – Maxime Stefani, 16 Joe Bretherton; Subs: 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 23 Justin Sangare.

Tries: Ashall-Bott (57), Navarrete (71), Stefani (79)

Goals: Hankinson 3

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 27 Riley Dean, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark; Subs: 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 15 Joe Bullock, 17 Matt Davis

Tries: King (8, 36), Charnley (20, 61), Williams (48), D Clark (65)

Goals: Ratchford 4

The full report, reaction and stats will be available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.