Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Attendances: St Helens and Warrington Wolves impress as others provide mixed results

FOUR Challenge Cup fixtures took place over the weekend as four teams put their names into the hat for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Up first on Saturday was Hull KR’s home tie against Leigh Leopards in a re-match of last year’s Challenge Cup Final. This time it was Rovers that came away with the spoils in a 26-14 triumph. Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons hosted Huddersfield Giants. In one of the shocks of the year so far, Ian Watson’s men inflicted a surprise 34-6 defeat on the French side.

On Sunday, Castleford Tigers went up against Wigan Warriors at The Jungle, but Matt Peet’s men were by far the better side, running out 60-6 winners in a procession for the Lancashire side.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards

Attendance not given at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants

5,892 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

4,097 at The Jungle on Sunday afternoon

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves

11,280 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon with over 2,500 from Warrington

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.