Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants dominate

FOUR Challenge Cup fixtures took place over the weekend as four teams put their names into the hat for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Up first on Saturday was Hull KR’s home tie against Leigh Leopards in a re-match of last year’s Challenge Cup Final. This time it was Rovers that came away with the spoils in a 26-14 triumph. Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons hosted Huddersfield Giants. In one of the shocks of the year so far, Ian Watson’s men inflicted a surprise 34-6 defeat on the French side.

On Sunday, Castleford Tigers went up against Wigan Warriors at The Jungle, but Matt Peet’s men were by far the better side, running out 60-6 winners in a procession for the Lancashire side.

But, which players make League Express‘ Challenge Cup Team of the Week?

1. Jake Connor – Huddersfield Giants

Jake Connor ran the show for Huddersfield in their shock win over Catalans on Saturday night, scoring one try and adding five goals.

2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

An incredible full-length try and another four-pointer to his name, Joe Burgess was key for Rovers on Saturday against Leigh.

3. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants

He seems to be growing with every game he plays as Esan Marsters delivered a stellar performance against Catalans.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Was a thorn in Castleford’s side all afternoon as the Warriors ran riot at The Jungle.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall dotted down four times against Castleford on Sunday in an accomplished performance.

6. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Tyrone May was unbelievable for Hull KR in their win over Leigh.

7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

George Williams was fantastic against St Helens on Sunday, orchestrating everything Warrington did well.

8. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

James Harrison gave Warrington impressive go-forward in the win over St Helens.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Once more controlled the ruck for Hull KR, helping Rovers stay on the front foot against Leigh.

10. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Was unstoppable down the middle for Wigan against Castleford.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

What a buy Kelepi Tanginoa is proving to be for Hull KR and his performance was another cracker on Saturday.

12. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba was incredible against Castleford with some massive metre-eating runs.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Elliot Minchella was once more superb for Hull KR.

Substitutes

14. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

Umyla Hanley has taken his shot on the wing for Leigh with aplomb and he had another safe game against Hull KR.

15. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone proved just why he has been a big miss for Leigh with some barnstorming runs and superb defensive efforts.

16. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants

Against the gigantic Catalans pack, Sebastine Ikahihifo was instrumental in taking Huddersfield forward.

17. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

The Warrington winger scored a remarkable flying finish and was impressive coming out of backfield.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.