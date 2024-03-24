Challenge Cup Quarter-Final teams confirmed

THE line-up for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals has been confirmed following the weekend action.

Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Hull KR confirmed their place in the hat following victories over Sheffield Eagles, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils respectively on Friday night.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Huddersfield Giants thrashed Hull FC, Castleford Tigers beat Batley Bulldogs, Leigh Leopards overcame Featherstone Rovers and Warrington Wolves demolished London Broncos.

The last remaining side to make it through to the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals is the Catalans Dragons, who beat Halifax Panthers at The Shay this afternoon.

Here are the teams that will be in the draw for tomorrow night:

Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR

Leigh Leopards

St Helens

Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors

