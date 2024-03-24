Injury Corner: Hull KR, St Helens, Hull FC, Huddersfield, Leigh and Castleford suffer concerning blows

WELL, the Challenge Cup Sixth Round has been concluded and what a weekend of rugby league it was!

The action began on Friday night when St Helens travelled to Leeds Rhinos for the second time in a week following the former’s success in the league. And, Paul Wellens’ men enjoyed more success, running out 22-6 winners. Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors overcame a stubborn Sheffield Eagles side to eventually romp home to a 44-18 triumph whilst Hull KR thrashed Salford Red Devils, 40-0.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday afternoon and Leigh Leopards hosted Championship side Featherstone Rovers, with James Ford’s men giving a great account of themselves to only go down 26-14. Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants thrashed Hull FC 50-6 with the pressure mounting on Tony Smith.

The two remaining games on Saturday saw Castleford Tigers travel to Batley Bulldogs, with the Tigers’ head coach Craig Lingard coming up against his former side. After going in at the break level at 14-14, Castleford managed to register 14 unanswered points in the second-half to run out 28-14 winners whilst Warrington Wolves thrashed London Broncos 42-0 in the evening fixture.

The last game of the weekend saw Catalans Dragons make the long trip to the Halifax Panthers. But, it was worth every minute and every penny as the French side cast aside their Championship opponents with ease, registering a 40-4 victory.

But, which Super League and Championship sides suffered concerning injury blows?

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Oliver Gildart (Hull KR) – concussion

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – arm

Lewis Dodd (St Helens) – groin

Leigh Leopards vs Featherstone Rovers

Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards) – knee

Thomas Lacans (Featherstone Rovers) – ankle

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants) – hamstring

Olly Wilson (Huddersfield Giants) – hand

Liam Tindall (Hull FC) – knee

Batley Bulldogs vs Castleford Tigers

Luke Hooley (Castleford Tigers) – shoulder

Warrington Wolves vs London Broncos

Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves) – illness

