Challenge Cup Refereeing Appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

THE Challenge Cup Sixth Round is upon this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!
First up on Friday night sees Leeds Rhinos host St Helens, Sheffield Eagles travel to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR taking on St Helens.
Saturday, Castleford Tigers go to Batley Bulldogs, Huddersfield Giants go up against Hull FC, Featherstone Rovers travel to Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves taking on London Broncos.
On Sunday, Halifax Panthers host Catalans Dragons in the only Challenge Cup fixture that day. However, who will referee those games mentioned?
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
22nd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
In Goal: S. Houghton
In Goal 2: T. Jones
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles
22nd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: S. Mikalauskas
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: A. Williams
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
22nd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
In Goal: C. Hughes
In Goal 2: T. Gibbs
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers
23rd March, KO: 14:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
In Goal: S. Houghton
In Goal 2: K. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
23rd March, KO: 14:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: J. Stearne
In Goal 2: I. Arnold
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers
23rd March, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Warrington Wolves v London Broncos
23rd March, KO: 17:30
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: G. Shaw
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
In Goal: W. Gilder
In Goal 2: J. Collins
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons
24th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
In Goal: L. O’brien
In Goal 2: A. Billington
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
