Challenge Cup Refereeing Appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

THE Challenge Cup Sixth Round is upon this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!

First up on Friday night sees Leeds Rhinos host St Helens, Sheffield Eagles travel to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR taking on St Helens.

Saturday, Castleford Tigers go to Batley Bulldogs, Huddersfield Giants go up against Hull FC, Featherstone Rovers travel to Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves taking on London Broncos.

On Sunday, Halifax Panthers host Catalans Dragons in the only Challenge Cup fixture that day. However, who will referee those games mentioned?

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

22nd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

In Goal: S. Houghton

In Goal 2: T. Jones

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles

22nd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: S. Mikalauskas

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: A. Williams

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

22nd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

In Goal: C. Hughes

In Goal 2: T. Gibbs

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers

23rd March, KO: 14:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

In Goal: S. Houghton

In Goal 2: K. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

23rd March, KO: 14:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: J. Stearne

In Goal 2: I. Arnold

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers

23rd March, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

23rd March, KO: 17:30

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: G. Shaw

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

In Goal: W. Gilder

In Goal 2: J. Collins

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons

24th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

In Goal: L. O’brien

In Goal 2: A. Billington

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

