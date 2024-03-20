Leigh Leopards announce next pre-match entertainment act ahead of Featherstone Rovers clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced their next pre-match entertainment act ahead of their Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash against Featherstone Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

‘Totally Taylor’ – a tribute act to Taylor Swift – will be performing at the Leigh Sports Village on 23 March at 1pm, with turnstiles opening at 12.30pm for a 2pm kick-off as the Leopards welcome their former Championship rivals Featherstone.

Of course, Leigh are currently the Challenge Cup holders which makes the defence of their crown even more interesting as they go up against a Rovers side that edged past a resurgent Wakefield Trinity last weekend in the mudbath of the Millennium Stadium.

The other Challenge Cup Sixth Round fixtures:

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm

