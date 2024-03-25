Challenge Cup Round Six attendances fall flat as Super League and Championship clubs fail to inspire fans

HERE were the attendances over the Challenge Cup sixth round weekend.

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

7,108 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

No attendance given on Friday night at Sewell Group Craven Park

Wigan Warriors vs Sheffield Eagles

5,733 at the DW Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

1,673 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Leigh Leopards vs Featherstone Rovers

4,287 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon

Batley Bulldogs vs Castleford Tigers

No attendance given at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Warrington Wolves vs London Broncos

3,416 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening

Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons

1,811 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.