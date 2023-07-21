Challenge Cup Semi-Final Team News: Three key men out for St Helens, Hull KR in triple boost as long-term Wigan absentee returns

THE Challenge Cup Semi-Finals are just around the corner.

St Helens and Leigh Leopards are up first on Saturday afternoon when the two sides meet at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium before Wigan Warriors and Hull KR go head to head at Headingley on Sunday evening.

Here is the team news for both of those clashes:

St Helens’ 21-man squad

There are three changes made by Paul Wellens from the side that lost 14-12 to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Tommy Makinson, Joe Batchelor, and Tee Ritson have been selected for the 21-man team and could make their returns to action following injuries that have ruled them out in recent weeks.

Mark Percival and James Roby step out of the side that was previously announced due to head injury protocols which saw them leave the field last Thursday night, and Curtis Sironen is the other change from last week’s squad.

Leigh Leopards’ 20-man squad

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has named unchanged 20-man squad from the one that overcame Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Ryan Hall, Elliot Minchella and Jimmy Keinhorst are all included by head coach Willie Peters following their knocks in recent weeks whilst youngster Louix Gorman is also named.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet makes just one change to his 21-man squad with Willie Isa returning from injury in place of Iain Thornley.