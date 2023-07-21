Castleford Tigers set for third signing following the signing of Billy Tsikrikas and Alex Foster

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set for a third signing following the move for Canterbury Bulldogs prop Billy Tsikrikas and Newcastle Thunder forward Alex Foster.

The pair have joined the West Yorkshire club on loan deals until the end of the 2023 Super League season as the Tigers face the possibility of relegation from the top flight.

Castleford sit just two points above their bitter local rivals Wakefield Trinity but Tsikrikas and Foster will bolster Andy Last’s squad ahead of the run-in.

And, it appears as though it is not only Tsikrikas and Foster that will be joining because, at the end of Castleford’s press release confirming the signing of the duo, they hinted at a third coming through the doors of The Jungle.

The club ended the press release by stating: “The club are continuing to work tirelessly to bolster the squad for the final run-in of the campaign with another incoming player close to coming through the door in the near future.”

Who that third signing is remains to be seen, but Papua New Guinea duo Sylvester Namo and Nixon Putt are thought to have signed for 2024, as have Josh Simm, Sam Wood and Jordy Crowther.

Whether any of those players – except Crowther who has just joined Warrington Wolves on a deal until the end of 2023 – will make their move early is unlikely at this stage.