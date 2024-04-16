Challenge Cup semi-final venues, dates and kick-off times confirmed

THE semi-finals of the Men’s and Women’s competitions in the Betfred Challenge Cup will be played as double-headers at Doncaster and St Helens on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May.

On Saturday 18 at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium, St Helens Women will play York Valkyrie (KO 11.15am), before Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at 1.45pm. And on Sunday 19 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the Warriors Women’s side will face Leeds Rhinos at 12.30pm, followed by Huddersfield Giants against Warrington Wolves at 3.15pm.

Both Women’s semi-finals will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, with the Men’s semi-finals live on BBC TV. Clubs will announce ticketing information directly to their supporters.

Huddersfield and Warrington booked their semi-final spots with sensational performances away from home – the Giants against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, where they won 34-6, and the Wolves at St Helens, 31-8. Warrington’s fans will again have the ‘away’ end at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Huddersfield Giants are allocated the West Terrace and both clubs will also have seating allocations.

Even more emphatic away from home were Wigan Warriors, who thrashed Castleford Tigers 60-6 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. For the second year running, they take on Hull KR who avenged last year’s agonising cup final defeat at the hands of Leigh Leopards with a 26-14 triumph on home ground at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The weekend’s semi-finals action gets underway with the cup holders, Saints Women, against the reigning Betfred Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie. Both sides impressed in their respective quarter-finals against Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers.

Sunday’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final sees Wigan Warriors Women standing in the way of a return to Wembley for last year’s beaten finalists Leeds Rhinos. The Rhinos ruthlessly despatched Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals, while Denis Betts’s well-drilled Warriors defence offered Cardiff Demons precious little in their quarter-final tie.

RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, says: “Congratulations to all eight sides on reaching the semi-finals – and on the manner in which they have done so. The quality of rugby over the weekend was outstanding, eight teams are now just one step away from Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day and every supporter attending every semi-final will go with realistic expectations of seeing their side walk out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June.

“I would also like to thank our partners at Doncaster and St Helens for hosting these matches. A number of semi-final venue options were explored, based on the multiple semi-final permutations, with stadium availability and the participating clubs the determining factors.”

Saturday 18th May

St Helens Women v York Valkyrie, KO 11.15am (BBC iPlayer)

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, KO 1.45pm (BBC One 1.15-3.45pm*)

Sunday 19th May

Wigan Warriors Women v Leeds Rhinos, KO 12.30pm (BBC iPlayer)

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, KO 3.15pm (BBC Two 2.45-5.15pm*)

*Broadcast schedules subject to change

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.