Castleford Tigers swoop for Super League winger

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of 23-year-old winger Louis Senior on a two-week loan deal, rolling on a week-by-week basis after the initial two weeks.

Brother of Innes, Louis joins the club from Hull KR where he has scored eight tries in 18 appearances since joining ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

An Ireland international, having played three times for his country scoring six tries. He has previously played for Huddersfield Giants, turning out 43 times for them scoring 25 tries.

Director of Rugby Danny Wilson said: “Louis is someone we’ve been looking at for a while and it’s always important when looking to strengthen your squad to bring in players that fit.

“There’s no better example than Louis fitting in that being at the club with his twin brother Innes who has done a great job for us since he came in. I’ve known and coached against the twins for a long time so I know the type of people they are and what they bring.

“When we had the opportunity to bring Louis in we jumped at the chance.

“I want to thank his agent and Hull KR for getting this done for at least two weeks.

“We had 17 fit players against Wigan, some long-term and some that will be back in the next 3 to 4 weeks. We have to improve our squad in terms of numbers as well as bringing in quality players so we’re continuously looking for additions and working hard to identify players to bring in. There will be some changes to the squad moving forward.”

On making the move to Castleford Tigers and linking up with his brother, Louis said: “I’ve been looking for some game time and Cas have been unlucky with injuries and looking to bring someone in. Obviously with my Bother being there, he told me the lads are a good bunch so I’m looking forward to the move, it should be enjoyable.”

“I’m excited to be linking up with Innes again. Playing with your family is something to tell the kids about in the future. I love playing with Innes, we both feed off each other energy-wise and he’s enjoying his rugby at Cas. He’s starting to find a bit of form and growing in confidence too, so hopefully I can do the same.”

