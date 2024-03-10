Challenge Cup Sixth Round teams confirmed as Super League clubs enter the fray

THE teams heading in to the draw for the Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw tomorrow have been confirmed following today’s action.

With Sheffield Eagles overcoming Swinton Lions and Batley Bulldogs inflicting defeat on Widnes Vikings on Saturday and Halifax Panthers demolishing York Acorn and Featherstone Rovers getting over the line against Wakefield Trinity, the 16 teams included in tomorrow’s draw have been confirmed.

All 12 Super League teams will also be represented in the draw tomorrow night, which will be broadcast live on Sportsday from the BBC’s studios at MediaCity on Monday 11 March, from 6.30pm.

Ex-Super League star Iestyn Harris will conduct the draw, with all Round Six ties to take place over the weekend of 23/24 March.

All 16 clubs in the draw:

Batley Bulldogs

Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons

Featherstone Rovers

Halifax Panthers

Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC

Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos

Leigh Leopards

London Broncos

Salford Red Devils

Sheffield Eagles

St Helens

Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors

