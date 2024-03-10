Championship 2024: Toulouse Olympique season preview, squad and prediction

OH, so close were Toulouse to finding themselves back in the top-level before going down to London in the Championship Grand Final last year. The French side had home advantage and led 14-4 at half-time, but were unable to hang on and secure promotion.

The RFL has dangled a carrot in front of the club, which scored an impressive provisional grading that puts them on course for a place in Super League next year.

For now though, the 2023 runners-up are back with close to the same squad as last season. They’ve made two new international signings in Cook Islands winger Paul Ulberg from London and 24-year-old Lebanon forward Joel Roumanos from New South Wales Cup side Western Suburbs Magpies.

Expect Toulouse to be strong contenders once again as they use this year to prepare for a potential Super League resurgence.

Watch out for… THEIR round-six match-up against Wakefield on Saturday, 27th April. This game has all the makings of a heavyweight bout and it surely will not disappoint. Toulouse will face a hostile environment when visiting Belle Vue and will likely offer Trinity’s biggest threat this season.

2024 squad: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 2 Paul Ulberg, 3 Reuben Rennie, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Ryan Rivett, 7 Jake Shorrocks, 8 Lambert Belmas, 9 Calum Gahan, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Maxime Stefani, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Sitaleki Akauola, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 James Roumanos, 18 Guy Armitage, 19 Benjamin Laguerre, 20 Greg Richards, 22 Dimitri Biscarro, 23 Robin Brochon, 24 Pierre-Jean Lima, – Mac Walsh.

Rugby League World predicts: 2nd

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

