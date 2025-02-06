Challenge Cup Third Round refereeing appointments as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

THE Challenge Cup Third Round is around the corner this weekend with a number of interesting ties.

Tomorrow night, Leigh Leopards will travel to Workington Town, Sheffield Eagles will host Wigan Warriors and York Knights go up against Hull KR in an Amsterdam rematch.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and amateur sides York Acorn, Wests Warriors and West Hull have drawn lucrative ties against Hull FC, leeds Rhinos and St Helens respectively whilst Sunday will see the biggest potential banana skin of them all as Bradford Bulls host Castleford Tigers.

But, who will referee all of the fixtures?

Friday 7 February

Workington Town vs Leigh Leopards – Liam Rush

Sheffield Eagles vs Wigan Warriors – Jack Smith

York Knights vs Hull KR – Chris Kendall

Saturday 8 February

York Acorn vs Hull FC – Warren Turley

Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons – Marcus Griffiths

Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity – Cameron Worsley

Wests Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos – Matty Lynn

Whitehaven vs Warrington Wolves – Aaron Moore

West Hull vs St Helens – Scott Mikalauskas

Sunday 9 February

Hunslet vs Huddersfield Giants – Tom Grant

Featherstone Rovers vs Ince Rose Bridge – Andy Sweet

Oldham vs Barrow Raiders – Kev Moore

Bradford Bulls vs Castleford Tigers – Liam Moore

Midlands Hurricanes vs Salford Red Devils – Aaryn Belafonte

North Wales Crusaders vs Widnes Vikings – Denton Arnold

Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams – Ryan Cox