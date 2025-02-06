Challenge Cup Third Round refereeing appointments as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

THE Challenge Cup Third Round is around the corner this weekend with a number of interesting ties.
Tomorrow night, Leigh Leopards will travel to Workington Town, Sheffield Eagles will host Wigan Warriors and York Knights go up against Hull KR in an Amsterdam rematch.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and amateur sides York Acorn, Wests Warriors and West Hull have drawn lucrative ties against Hull FC, leeds Rhinos and St Helens respectively whilst Sunday will see the biggest potential banana skin of them all as Bradford Bulls host Castleford Tigers.
But, who will referee all of the fixtures?
Friday 7 February
Workington Town vs Leigh Leopards – Liam Rush
Sheffield Eagles vs Wigan Warriors – Jack Smith
York Knights vs Hull KR – Chris Kendall
Saturday 8 February
York Acorn vs Hull FC – Warren Turley
Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons – Marcus Griffiths
Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity – Cameron Worsley
Wests Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos – Matty Lynn
Whitehaven vs Warrington Wolves – Aaron Moore
West Hull vs St Helens – Scott Mikalauskas
Sunday 9 February
Hunslet vs Huddersfield Giants – Tom Grant
Featherstone Rovers vs Ince Rose Bridge – Andy Sweet
Oldham vs Barrow Raiders – Kev Moore
Bradford Bulls vs Castleford Tigers – Liam Moore
Midlands Hurricanes vs Salford Red Devils – Aaryn Belafonte
North Wales Crusaders vs Widnes Vikings – Denton Arnold
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams – Ryan Cox