Super League sides name squads for Challenge Cup Third Round

THE Challenge Cup Third Round will take place this weekend with all Super League sides in action.

Here are some of the squad listings from top flight sides.

York Acorn vs Hull FC

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright has named four senior debutants with John Asiata, Cade Cust, Oliver Holmes and Hugo Salabio in line to make their first appearances for the club in what is otherwise a young squad.

2 – Harvey Barron

13 – John Asiata

14 – Cade Cust

15 – Oliver Holmes

16 – Yusuf Aydin

17 – Jack Ashworth

19 – Brad Fash

21 – Will Gardiner

22 – Lewis Martin

23 – Logan Moy

25 – Denive Balmforth

26 – Zach Jebson

29 – Ryan Westerman

31 – Hugo Salabio

32 – Will Kirby

33 – Will Hutchinson

34 – Lloyd Kemp

35 – Joe Ward

36 – Owen Haldenby

37- Lennon Clark

38 – Ben Johnson

West Hull vs St Helens

New recruits for 2025, Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy could make their St Helens debutants, whilst young guns Ciaran Nolan, Alfie Sinclair, Jake Davies, and Cole Marsh are all selected too.

New recruits for 2025, Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy could make their St Helens debutants, whilst young guns Ciaran Nolan, Alfie Sinclair, Jake Davies, and Cole Marsh are all selected too.

🔻 𝑺𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑫 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 Head Coach Paul Wellens has named his 21-man Saints squad for this Saturday's Third Round match

Wests Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos

New signings Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins and Jake Connor will make their official debuts for Leeds Rhinos whilst Harry Newman is set to make his 100th Leeds Rhinos appearance. The England international made his debut back in 2017.

Brad Arthur has named his 21 man squad to take on @wests_warriors

in the @TheChallengeCup this Saturday at AMT Headingley with Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins and Jake Connor set for their official debuts and Harry Newman looking to make his 100th appearance for the club

Sheffield Eagles vs Wigan Warriors

The Warriors travel to South Yorkshire on Friday night to begin their Challenge Cup defence against the Eagles at Olympic Legacy Park.

📋 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 Matt Peet has named his squad for our @TheChallengeCup Third Round tie against Sheffield Eagles!

York Knights vs Hull KR

New Hull KR signings Tom Davies, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Michael McIlorum, Rhyse Martin and Bill Leyland are all named in the initial 21-man squad.

Our 21-man squad that will travel to York 👊

Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity will open their competitive fixtures for 2025 with a close to full strength squad with just a few players rested following Powell’s confirmation of Cam Scott and Seth Nikotemo’s injuries.

New signing Caius Faatili is included immediately and will potentially make his first appearance in a Trinity shirt just days after landing in the UK.

Trinity fans could also be in line to see Tom Johnstone after recovering from his off-season surgery.

1. Max Jowitt

2. Lachlan Walmsley

4. Corey Hall

5. Tom Johnstone

6. Jake Trueman

7. Oliver Russell

8. Mike McMeeken

9. Liam Hood

10. Ky Rodwell

13. Jay Pitts

14. Thomas Doyle

15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

17. Matty Storton

19. Oliver Pratt

20. Mason Lino

23. Josh Rourke

24. Matty Russell

25. Jack Croft

27. Isaac Shaw

28. Harvey Smith

31. Caius Faatili

Workington Town vs Warrington Wolves

📋 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 | Our 21-man squad for Saturday's 3rd Round Challenge Cup tie away to Whitehaven

Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons

Tommy Makinson and Elliott Whitehead make their first appearance in the squad.

Reimis Smith and Arthur Romano, injured following the friendly game against Toulouse, will miss the trip to Halifax.

𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 ⚔️

𝑃𝑟𝑒́𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒́ 𝑝𝑎𝑟 𝐺𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑝𝑒 𝑃𝑒𝑦𝑟𝑜𝑡 𝐴𝑢𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑒𝑠

Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour le déplacement

🇬🇧 https://t.co/TOtk2xqGV5 pic.twitter.com/TuTvswJcbI — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 6, 2025

Workington Town vs Leigh Leopards

The likes of David Armstrong, Isaac Liu and Alec Tuitavake could make their debuts for Leigh.