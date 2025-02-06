Super League sides name squads for Challenge Cup Third Round

THE Challenge Cup Third Round will take place this weekend with all Super League sides in action.
Here are some of the squad listings from top flight sides.
York Acorn vs Hull FC
Hull FC head coach John Cartwright has named four senior debutants with John Asiata, Cade Cust, Oliver Holmes and Hugo Salabio in line to make their first appearances for the club in what is otherwise a young squad.
2 – Harvey Barron
13 – John Asiata
14 – Cade Cust
15 – Oliver Holmes
16 – Yusuf Aydin
17 – Jack Ashworth
19 – Brad Fash
21 – Will Gardiner
22 – Lewis Martin
23 – Logan Moy
25 – Denive Balmforth
26 – Zach Jebson
29 – Ryan Westerman
31 – Hugo Salabio
32 – Will Kirby
33 – Will Hutchinson
34 – Lloyd Kemp
35 – Joe Ward
36 – Owen Haldenby
37- Lennon Clark
38 – Ben Johnson
West Hull vs St Helens
New recruits for 2025, Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy could make their St Helens debutants, whilst young guns Ciaran Nolan, Alfie Sinclair, Jake Davies, and Cole Marsh are all selected too.
🔻 𝑺𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑫 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺
Head Coach Paul Wellens has named his 21-man Saints squad for this Saturday’s Third Round match against @WestHullRL in @TheChallengeCup
Full story 😇 https://t.co/6IlsZyXMmI #COYS | St Helens Flooring
— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) February 6, 2025
Wests Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos
New signings Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins and Jake Connor will make their official debuts for Leeds Rhinos whilst Harry Newman is set to make his 100th Leeds Rhinos appearance. The England international made his debut back in 2017.
Brad Arthur has named his 21 man squad to take on @wests_warriors
in the @TheChallengeCup this Saturday at AMT Headingley with Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins and Jake Connor set for their official debuts and Harry Newman looking to make his 100th appearance for the club
— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) February 6, 2025
Sheffield Eagles vs Wigan Warriors
The Warriors travel to South Yorkshire on Friday night to begin their Challenge Cup defence against the Eagles at Olympic Legacy Park.
📋 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀
Matt Peet has named his squad for our @TheChallengeCup Third Round tie against Sheffield Eagles!
Full squad news 👉 https://t.co/BIqJKkzhE6@MatrixFitnessUK | #WWRL pic.twitter.com/fjS47u5Qe2
— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 5, 2025
York Knights vs Hull KR
New Hull KR signings Tom Davies, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Michael McIlorum, Rhyse Martin and Bill Leyland are all named in the initial 21-man squad.
Our 21-man squad that will travel to York 👊#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SVKjzj0NeA
— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) February 5, 2025
Goole Vikings vs Wakefield Trinity
Wakefield Trinity will open their competitive fixtures for 2025 with a close to full strength squad with just a few players rested following Powell’s confirmation of Cam Scott and Seth Nikotemo’s injuries.
New signing Caius Faatili is included immediately and will potentially make his first appearance in a Trinity shirt just days after landing in the UK.
Trinity fans could also be in line to see Tom Johnstone after recovering from his off-season surgery.
1. Max Jowitt
2. Lachlan Walmsley
4. Corey Hall
5. Tom Johnstone
6. Jake Trueman
7. Oliver Russell
8. Mike McMeeken
9. Liam Hood
10. Ky Rodwell
13. Jay Pitts
14. Thomas Doyle
15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele
17. Matty Storton
19. Oliver Pratt
20. Mason Lino
23. Josh Rourke
24. Matty Russell
25. Jack Croft
27. Isaac Shaw
28. Harvey Smith
31. Caius Faatili
Workington Town vs Warrington Wolves
📋 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 | Our 21-man squad for Saturday’s 3rd Round Challenge Cup tie away to Whitehaven pic.twitter.com/qDptKnhvZq
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 6, 2025
Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons
Tommy Makinson and Elliott Whitehead make their first appearance in the squad.
Reimis Smith and Arthur Romano, injured following the friendly game against Toulouse, will miss the trip to Halifax.
𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 ⚔️
𝑃𝑟𝑒́𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒́ 𝑝𝑎𝑟 𝐺𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑝𝑒 𝑃𝑒𝑦𝑟𝑜𝑡 𝐴𝑢𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑏𝑖𝑙𝑒𝑠
Steve McNamara a dévoilé son groupe pour le déplacement à @HalifaxPanthers.
🇫🇷 https://t.co/3ZkfcnNNLH
🇬🇧 https://t.co/TOtk2xqGV5 pic.twitter.com/TuTvswJcbI
— Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 6, 2025
Workington Town vs Leigh Leopards
The likes of David Armstrong, Isaac Liu and Alec Tuitavake could make their debuts for Leigh.
🐆𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗🏉
This Friday’s squad has been chosen to start our Challenge Cup journey where we face Workington Town Rugby League Football Club.
FRI 07 FEB | KO 7:30PM | FIBRUS COMMUNITY STADIUM
Get your tickets below ⬇️
— Leigh Leopards (@LeighLeopardsRL) February 5, 2025