Challenge Cup Third Round Results in full as Featherstone Rovers fall to upset and League One side survives amateur scare

THE Challenge Cup Third Round has been done and dusted and what a weekend for the competition!
The action began on Saturday with one tie in particular sticking out as Orrell St James took League One side Midlands Hurricanes all the way in a feisty affair. Orrell actually led 12-4 at half-time, but Midlands ran out 19-12 winners with both sides being down to 10 men at one stage.
Thatto Heath Crusaders also took League One side North Wales Crusaders to the wire today, going down 18-10 in the battle of the ‘Crusaders.’
Elsewhere today, Featherstone Rovers were beaten for the first time in 2023 as Halifax Panthers overcame their West Yorkshire rivals in a hard-fought 22-18 victory.
Saturday 11 March
Westgate Common ARLFC 12-15 Hunslet ARLFC
Leigh Miners Rangers 10-38 Rochdale Mayfield
Orrell St. James 12-19 Midlands Hurricanes
London Broncos 32-10 Whitehaven
Wests Warriors 4-80 Widnes Vikings
Sunday 12 March
Thatto Heath Crusaders 10-18 North Wales Crusaders
Stanningley 16-58 Newcastle Thunder
Batley Bulldogs 60-0 Wath Brow Hornets
Dewsbury Rams 38-18 Rochdale Hornets
Featherstone Rovers 18-22 Halifax Panthers
Siddal ARLFC 12-34 Sheffield Eagles
Barrow Raiders 32-14 Swinton Lions
Bradford Bulls 62-6 York Acorn RLC
Doncaster 24-20 Workington Town
Hunslet 14-16 Keighley Cougars
York Knights 52-12 West Bowling ARLFC