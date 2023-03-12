Challenge Cup Third Round Results in full as Featherstone Rovers fall to upset and League One side survives amateur scare

THE Challenge Cup Third Round has been done and dusted and what a weekend for the competition!

The action began on Saturday with one tie in particular sticking out as Orrell St James took League One side Midlands Hurricanes all the way in a feisty affair. Orrell actually led 12-4 at half-time, but Midlands ran out 19-12 winners with both sides being down to 10 men at one stage.

Thatto Heath Crusaders also took League One side North Wales Crusaders to the wire today, going down 18-10 in the battle of the ‘Crusaders.’

Elsewhere today, Featherstone Rovers were beaten for the first time in 2023 as Halifax Panthers overcame their West Yorkshire rivals in a hard-fought 22-18 victory.

Saturday 11 March

Westgate Common ARLFC 12-15 Hunslet ARLFC

Leigh Miners Rangers 10-38 Rochdale Mayfield

Orrell St. James 12-19 Midlands Hurricanes

London Broncos 32-10 Whitehaven

Wests Warriors 4-80 Widnes Vikings

Sunday 12 March

Thatto Heath Crusaders 10-18 North Wales Crusaders

Stanningley 16-58 Newcastle Thunder

Batley Bulldogs 60-0 Wath Brow Hornets

Dewsbury Rams 38-18 Rochdale Hornets

Featherstone Rovers 18-22 Halifax Panthers

Siddal ARLFC 12-34 Sheffield Eagles

Barrow Raiders 32-14 Swinton Lions

Bradford Bulls 62-6 York Acorn RLC

Doncaster 24-20 Workington Town

Hunslet 14-16 Keighley Cougars

York Knights 52-12 West Bowling ARLFC