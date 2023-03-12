Ex-NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess tipped for major reality TV show

FORMER NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess is being tipped to enter a major reality TV show, over a year since he won SAS Australia.

Now, Burgess is predicted to enter the jungle for the hit show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here which is set to air on April 2 as rumours swirl about who will potentially make the list.

A recent trailer for the Channel 10 show confirms a rugby league player, comedian, boxer and chef will enter the South African jungle as the hit program goes to Africa.

“Rugby league star Sam Burgess would have to be front-runner. And the comedian is either Tommy Little or Peter Helliar,” one source told New Idea.

Burgess, 34, has recently been trying to clear his name after being pulled over in his car in December last year and it was alleged by police that the Englishman had returned a positive result for cocaine.