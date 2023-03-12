Ex-NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess tipped for major reality TV show

FORMER NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess is being tipped to enter a major reality TV show, over a year since he won SAS Australia.
Now, Burgess is predicted to enter the jungle for the hit show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here which is set to air on April 2 as rumours swirl about who will potentially make the list.
A recent trailer for the Channel 10 show confirms a rugby league player, comedian, boxer and chef will enter the South African jungle as the hit program goes to Africa.
“Rugby league star Sam Burgess would have to be front-runner. And the comedian is either Tommy Little or Peter Helliar,” one source told New Idea.
Burgess, 34, has recently been trying to clear his name after being pulled over in his car in December last year and it was alleged by police that the Englishman had returned a positive result for cocaine.
The cross-code rugby star denied taking any illicit drugs, taking to social media to prove his innocence.
“After being pulled over on the morning of Thursday 22nd December by an unmarked police car, n initial roadside drug test was taken, which showed positive to cocaine,” Burgess wrote on Instagram.
“A court date was issued for driving with a suspended licence.”
Burgess’ lawyer, Mr Wrench, confirmed that the drugs test was clear in his court case last month.
“Mr Burgess was pulled over, submitted to a drug test and I can happily confirm the drug test has now confirmed there were no drugs in Mr Burgess’ system,” Wrench said.
Burgess will contest the driving while suspended matter at a hearing in February 2024.