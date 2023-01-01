Champions top IRL rankings as new standings revealed following World Cup

TOM COYD hailed England’s progression to the top of the IRL wheelchair world rankings as “a great way to finish an amazing year”.

England start 2023 as the top-ranked side on the planet following World Cup victory on home soil, as their memorable victory over France in the final at Manchester Central has seen then overtake their long-time rivals.

“This is a great way to finish an amazing year,” said England head coach Coyd.

“We had the target of beating France in our home World Cup pretty much since the last World Cup in 2017.

“But we always recognised it would be a massive challenge to overtake them as the world number one, and the quality and intensity of the final in Manchester underlined that.

“I’m delighted for all the guys who worked so hard for so long, and it’s also great to see the effect of the World Cup in the expansion of the world rankings, as Wheelchair Rugby League goes to another level.”

Nine nations are now ranked in the Wheelchair game, with Australia moving up to third ahead of fellow World Cup semi-finalist Wales.

The World Cup winners are also top of both the men’s and women’s rankings, with Australia reclaiming their place at the top of the men’s and retaining the number one spot in the women’s.

The Kangaroos were ranked fourth ahead of the World Cup, after not playing a match for three years, but have overtaken New Zealand at the top of the men’s standings.

Samoa have jumped from seventh to third after reaching the World Cup final for the first time, moving England down to fourth.

In the women’s rankings, the Jillaroos lead the side they beat in the World Cup final at Old Trafford, New Zealand.

England remain third, ahead of fellow World Cup semi-finalist Papua New Guinea, while France stay fifth.

