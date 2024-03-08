Championship 2024: Featherstone Rovers season preview, squad and prediction

THE Featherstone side that will take to the field in 2024 will look completely different to the one that ran out in 2023. Not only did the bulk of the squad leave towards the back end of last season, but so did head coach Sean Long, with director of rugby James Ford slotting back into the hot seat after a decade in charge at York.

Rovers have been the nearly men in recent years, losing to both Batley and London in the semi-finals in successive seasons, leading the club to cut down the playing budget significantly.

Big names such as Joey Leilua, Elijah Taylor and Junior Moors have exited, whilst trialists Charlie Harris, Jack Arnold and Dean Roberts have impressed Ford enough to be given permanent deals.

Super League quality in the shape of Danny Addy and Greg Minikin will also help in what promises to be a hefty rebuild. But losing fellow new recruit Ben Reynolds on the eve of the new season is a blow.

Watch out for… THE fixture against Bradford on Sunday, 7th March when the Bulls travel to the Millennium Stadium. Bradford signings John Davies and Daniel Smith will be going up against their former side for the first time, as will new Rovers man Brad England – it promises to be a tasty one!

2024 squad: 1 Caleb Aekins, 2 Connor Wynne, 3 Josh Hardcastle, 4 Greg Minkin, 5 Gareth Gale, 7 Thomas Lacans, 8 Gadwin Springer, 9 Connor Jones, 10 Nathan Massey, 11 Brad Day, 12 Jack Bussey, 13 Danny Addy, 14 Harry Bowes, 15 McKenzie Yei, 16 Wellington Albert, 17 Brad England, 18 Moris Kamano, 19 Manoa Wacokecoke, 20 Keenan Tomlinson, 21 Oliver Farrar, 22 Dean Roberts, 23 Jack Arnold, 24 Charlie Harris, 25 Jayden Tanner.

Rugby League World predicts: 4th

