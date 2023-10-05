Championship and League One clubs go head to head following restructure argument

CHAMPIONSHIP and League One clubs have gone head to head following a divisional structure debate that took place in a meeting between those competition clubs after the RL Council met today in Huddersfield.

As previously reported, the withdrawal of London Skolars has left League One as a nine-team competition. That, in turn, has led to a push from League One clubs to restructure for 2024, on the basis a 16-game season with eight home games isn’t sustainable.

That being said, there will be no divisional structure change for the 2024 season, League Express understands, with the Championship to remain a 14-team league and League One to remain one with nine teams.

Of course, League One clubs were opposed to this, citing the need for change now, but the second tier clubs stressed that issues would arise over the meeting of goalposts at this stage.

There is, however, the need to rejuvenate the third tier next season, with the most obvious change coming through the 1895 Cup, with the idea of a potential group stage involving the Championship and League One clubs in order to guarantee one or two more home games.

And, if those games were regionalised then they would bring in more lucrative gates than against the Skolars and West Wales Raiders which have been lost.

Following the meeting today, the RL Council will offer clubs a number of options to consider for the week after the Grand Finals in a bid to reach a conclusion as soon as possible.

In terms of the structure beyond next season, there will be serious thought given to a potential change, with 2025 a possibility given it will be the first season following the grading system.

That will also be concluded in the winter of 2023/2024 so clubs know the structure before next season begins.

